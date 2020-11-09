Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Ubiquiti Networks (UI), BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) and Uber Technologies (UBER)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ubiquiti Networks (UI), BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) and Uber Technologies (UBER).

Ubiquiti Networks (UI)

In a report issued on November 6, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Ubiquiti Networks, with a price target of $174.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $245.22, close to its 52-week high of $245.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 59.9% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ubiquiti Networks is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $152.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on BigCommerce Holdings on November 6 and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.50, close to its 52-week low of $63.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 75.2% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Rackspace Technology, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

BigCommerce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $98.57, implying a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report issued on November 6, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.87, close to its 52-week high of $45.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 68.8% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Alphabet Class A, and IAC/InterActive.

Uber Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on UBER: