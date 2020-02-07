Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Twitter (TWTR), Zendesk (ZEN) and Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Twitter (TWTR), Zendesk (ZEN) and Bill.com Holdings (BILL).

Twitter (TWTR)

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Twitter, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.8% and a 42.6% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.88, implying a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Zendesk (ZEN)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Zendesk, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 78.7% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, Descartes, and Twilio.

Zendesk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.75, which is a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Davis from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Bill.com Holdings, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.2% and a 86.7% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Atlassian.

Bill.com Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.83.

