Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Twitter (TWTR) and Zendesk (ZEN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Twitter (TWTR) and Zendesk (ZEN).

Twitter (TWTR)

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Twitter, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 64.6% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Hold with an average price target of $32.14, implying a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $28.00 price target.

Zendesk (ZEN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Zendesk yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 71.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, SharpSpring, and Everbridge.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zendesk with a $89.23 average price target, representing a 23.0% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

