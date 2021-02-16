Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Twilio (TWLO), AeroVironment (AVAV) and SVMK (SVMK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Twilio (TWLO), AeroVironment (AVAV) and SVMK (SVMK).

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report issued on February 12, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Twilio, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $420.91, close to its 52-week high of $441.19.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.6% and a 85.3% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $436.07 average price target, implying a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

In a report issued on February 12, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $136.78, close to its 52-week high of $143.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 73.2% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AeroVironment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.00.

SVMK (SVMK)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on SVMK on February 12 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.3% and a 82.6% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, ANGI Homeservices, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SVMK is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.25, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

