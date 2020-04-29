Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: TransUnion (TRU) and Paycom (PAYC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TransUnion (TRU) and Paycom (PAYC).

TransUnion (TRU)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Andrew Jeffrey maintained a Buy rating on TransUnion today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Jeffrey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 69.2% success rate. Jeffrey covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Alliance Data Systems, and Euronet Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TransUnion is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $88.67, implying an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Paycom (PAYC)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Paycom today and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $272.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Slack Technologies, and Citrix Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paycom is a Hold with an average price target of $237.54, implying a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

