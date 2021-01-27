Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Texas Instruments (TXN), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Microsoft (MSFT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Texas Instruments (TXN), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.47, close to its 52-week high of $175.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 74.3% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Texas Instruments with a $177.36 average price target, implying a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.71, close to its 52-week high of $99.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 79.0% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and NXP Semiconductors.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.52, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released today, Mark Moerdler from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $283.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $232.33, close to its 52-week high of $234.18.

Moerdler has an average return of 27.3% when recommending Microsoft.

According to TipRanks.com, Moerdler is ranked #602 out of 7257 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $270.14 average price target, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

