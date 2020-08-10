Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Teradata (TDC), Change Healthcare (CHNG) and Plug Power (PLUG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Teradata (TDC), Change Healthcare (CHNG) and Plug Power (PLUG).

Teradata (TDC)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Sell rating on Teradata on August 7 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 74.2% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teradata is a Hold with an average price target of $25.33.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report issued on August 7, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.83, close to its 52-week high of $13.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 54.1% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Health Catalyst.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Change Healthcare with a $16.25 average price target, implying a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Plug Power (PLUG)

In a report issued on August 7, Moses Sutton from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Plug Power, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.28, close to its 52-week high of $11.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutton is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 62.2% success rate. Sutton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Azure Power Global, and Sunrun.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plug Power with a $12.02 average price target.

