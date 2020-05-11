Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC), Intuit (INTU) and J2 Global (JCOM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC), Intuit (INTU) and J2 Global (JCOM).

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare on May 7 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 46.8% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NextGen Healthcare, Change Healthcare, and Health Catalyst.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intuit (INTU)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Intuit on May 8 and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $280.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 73.1% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuit with a $294.93 average price target, a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

J2 Global (JCOM)

In a report issued on May 8, Shweta Khajuria from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on J2 Global, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 85.0% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TrueCar, SciPlay, and Yelp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for J2 Global with a $101.30 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on JCOM: