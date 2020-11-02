Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: T Mobile US (TMUS), Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and Dropbox (DBX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on T Mobile US (TMUS), Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and Dropbox (DBX).

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Mitchelson from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 59.7% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $135.50 average price target.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies today and set a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 46.4% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bottomline Technologies with a $58.38 average price target.

Dropbox (DBX)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Dropbox today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.26.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 75.9% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dropbox is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.60.

