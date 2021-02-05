Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Synaptics (SYNA), Match Group (MTCH) and Dynatrace (DT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Synaptics (SYNA), Match Group (MTCH) and Dynatrace (DT).

Synaptics (SYNA)

In a report released yesterday, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Synaptics, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.87, close to its 52-week high of $108.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 70.9% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Allegro MicroSystems, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $114.50 average price target.

Match Group (MTCH)

Barclays analyst Mario Lu maintained a Hold rating on Match Group on February 3 and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $150.63, close to its 52-week high of $159.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Lu is ranked #1427 out of 7271 analysts.

Match Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.00, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report issued on January 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Dynatrace (DT)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace on February 3 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.75, close to its 52-week high of $52.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 76.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynatrace is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.45, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

