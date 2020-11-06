Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Switch (SWCH), Synaptics (SYNA) and Maxlinear (MXL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Switch (SWCH), Synaptics (SYNA) and Maxlinear (MXL).

Switch (SWCH)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Switch, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 59.6% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and GDS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Switch is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.71, implying a 42.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Synaptics (SYNA)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Synaptics, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Synaptics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.60, a 38.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Maxlinear (MXL)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Maxlinear, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.34, close to its 52-week high of $30.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 72.2% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxlinear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00, which is a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

