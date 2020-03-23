Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Square (SQ) and trivago (TRVG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Square (SQ) and trivago (TRVG).

Square (SQ)

In a report released today, Josh Beck from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Square, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.99, close to its 52-week low of $32.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 67.6% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Global Payments, and I3 Verticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.30, which is an 80.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

trivago (TRVG)

Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho maintained a Hold rating on trivago today and set a price target of $2.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.46, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 53.5% success rate. Ho covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on trivago is a Hold with an average price target of $2.64, representing a 71.4% upside. In a report issued on March 19, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

