Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Snowflake (SNOW) and SuperCom (SPCB)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Snowflake (SNOW) and SuperCom (SPCB).

Snowflake (SNOW)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Snowflake. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $231.59, close to its 52-week low of $205.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 60.6% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Pegasystems, and ServiceNow.

Snowflake has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $287.00, implying a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, BNP Paribas also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

SuperCom (SPCB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede upgraded SuperCom to Buy today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 43.4% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Magic Software Enterprises, and Voyager Digital (Canada).

Currently, the analyst consensus on SuperCom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

