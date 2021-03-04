Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Snowflake (SNOW) and Silicon Motion (SIMO)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Snowflake (SNOW) and Silicon Motion (SIMO).
Snowflake (SNOW)
Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Hold rating on Snowflake today and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $247.03.
According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 69.7% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sumo Logic, Dynatrace, and Datadog.
Snowflake has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $309.00, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.
Silicon Motion (SIMO)
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Silicon Motion today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.72, close to its 52-week high of $64.40.
According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 64.7% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.
Silicon Motion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.50.
