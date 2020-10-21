Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Snap (SNAP) and Five9 (FIVN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Snap (SNAP) and Five9 (FIVN).

Snap (SNAP)

In a report released today, Justin Patterson from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Snap, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.45, close to its 52-week high of $28.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 60.3% success rate. Patterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, ANGI Homeservices, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snap with a $35.91 average price target, representing a 27.0% upside. In a report issued on October 8, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Five9 (FIVN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Hold rating on Five9 today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $144.51, close to its 52-week high of $148.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Vonage Holdings, and Viavi Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Five9 with a $143.00 average price target, representing a -1.6% downside. In a report issued on October 9, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

