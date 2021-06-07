Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Smartsheet (SMAR) and Phreesia (PHR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Smartsheet (SMAR) and Phreesia (PHR).

Smartsheet (SMAR)

In a report issued on June 3, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Smartsheet, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 64.7% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smartsheet with a $78.50 average price target, which is a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Phreesia (PHR)

In a report issued on June 4, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Phreesia, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phreesia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.38.

