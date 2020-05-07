Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: SiTime Corporation (SITM), ACI Worldwide (ACIW) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (OtherRYCEF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on SiTime Corporation (SITM), ACI Worldwide (ACIW) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF).

SiTime Corporation (SITM)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on SiTime Corporation today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 68.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SiTime Corporation with a $25.67 average price target.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 67.3% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Sutter Rock Capital, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACI Worldwide is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF)

In a report released today, Celine Fornaro from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings, with a price target of £3.28. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.76, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fornaro is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -26.3% and a 25.0% success rate. Fornaro covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MTU Aero Engines, Airbus Group SE, and Rolls-Royce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings with a $5.61 average price target.

