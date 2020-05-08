Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Shotspotter (SSTI), Transact Technologies (TACT) and Telenav (TNAV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Shotspotter (SSTI), Transact Technologies (TACT) and Telenav (TNAV).

Shotspotter (SSTI)

In a report released today, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Shotspotter, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.8% success rate. Horn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Superior Industries International, Motorcar Parts Of America, and Ceco Environmental.

Shotspotter has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.86, which is a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Transact Technologies (TACT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Transact Technologies today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.16, close to its 52-week low of $2.87.

Anderson has an average return of 4.0% when recommending Transact Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1213 out of 6531 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transact Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $4.00.

Telenav (TNAV)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols maintained a Hold rating on Telenav today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.98, close to its 52-week low of $3.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 37.8% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Adesto Technologies, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Telenav with a $5.00 average price target.

