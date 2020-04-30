Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Sensata (ST), Juniper Networks (JNPR) and nVent Electric (NVT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Sensata (ST), Juniper Networks (JNPR) and nVent Electric (NVT).

Sensata (ST)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Sensata yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.3% and a 43.1% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and Garrett Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensata with a $42.80 average price target, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Juniper Networks, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.44, representing a -1.4% downside. In a report issued on April 17, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $23.00 price target.

nVent Electric (NVT)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 63.0% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for nVent Electric with a $25.80 average price target, which is a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

