Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Sensata (ST), Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and Check Point (CHKP)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sensata (ST), Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and Check Point (CHKP).

Sensata (ST)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Sensata on February 2 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.7% and a 55.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sensata is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.25, implying a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

In a report issued on February 2, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Bottomline Technologies, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 79.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bottomline Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.88.

Check Point (CHKP)

In a report issued on February 3, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Check Point, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $120.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.2% and a 80.2% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Altair Engineering.

Check Point has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $137.25, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

