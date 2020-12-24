Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Sensata (ST) and L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sensata (ST) and L3Harris Technologies (LHX).

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

In a report issued on October 30, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $185.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 66.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Ingalls, General Electric, and Transdigm Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for L3Harris Technologies with a $215.43 average price target, representing a 16.4% upside. In a report issued on October 30, Vertical Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $219.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on LHX: