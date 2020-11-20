Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: PROS Holdings (PRO), Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) and Workiva (WK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on PROS Holdings (PRO), Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) and Workiva (WK).

PROS Holdings (PRO)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on PROS Holdings, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 60.8% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PROS Holdings with a $47.25 average price target.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Hold rating on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 66.8% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telephone & Data Systems, Iridium Communications, and United States Cellular.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co with a $46.50 average price target.

Workiva (WK)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Workiva. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.02, close to its 52-week high of $74.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 75.3% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Workiva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.00.

