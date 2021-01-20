Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Perion Network (PERI) and Roper Technologies (ROP)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Perion Network (PERI) and Roper Technologies (ROP).

Perion Network (PERI)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Perion Network, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.7% and a 75.1% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Opendoor Technologies, and Fiverr International.

Perion Network has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.33.

Roper Technologies (ROP)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Hold rating to Roper Technologies today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $420.71, close to its 52-week high of $455.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 65.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roper Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $454.75.

