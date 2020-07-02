Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: PDF Solutions (PDFS) and Formfactor (FORM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on PDF Solutions (PDFS) and Formfactor (FORM).

PDF Solutions (PDFS)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on PDF Solutions, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.21, close to its 52-week high of $19.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 66.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDF Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Formfactor (FORM)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Formfactor. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.32, close to its 52-week high of $30.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 75.7% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Formfactor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.80.

