Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Paypal Holdings (PYPL), Arrow Electronics (ARW) and ViaSat (VSAT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Paypal Holdings (PYPL), Arrow Electronics (ARW) and ViaSat (VSAT).

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Raymond James analyst John Davis reiterated a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $296.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $270.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $289.11, implying an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, BTIG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arrow Electronics (ARW)

In a report released today, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Arrow Electronics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.95, close to its 52-week high of $108.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and PC Connection.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Arrow Electronics with a $98.00 average price target.

ViaSat (VSAT)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on ViaSat today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 65.8% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and United States Cellular.

ViaSat has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.