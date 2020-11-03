Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Insight Enterprises (NSIT).

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings, with a price target of $221.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $179.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $226.64, implying a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Hold rating on Insight Enterprises today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Arrow Electronics, and Jabil Circuit.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Insight Enterprises with a $67.17 average price target.

