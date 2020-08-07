Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Paylocity (PCTY) and BlackLine (BL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Paylocity (PCTY) and BlackLine (BL).

Paylocity (PCTY)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Hold rating on Paylocity today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 78.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, MiX Telematics, and RingCentral.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paylocity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.82.

BlackLine (BL)

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda maintained a Buy rating on BlackLine today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.83, close to its 52-week high of $94.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.8% and a 92.7% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BlackLine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.33.

