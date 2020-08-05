Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Paycom (PAYC) and Liveperson (LPSN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Paycom (PAYC) and Liveperson (LPSN).

Paycom (PAYC)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Paycom today and set a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $285.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 78.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, MiX Telematics, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Paycom with a $289.33 average price target.

Liveperson (LPSN)

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda assigned a Hold rating to Liveperson today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.22, close to its 52-week high of $47.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 92.7% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and BlackLine.

Liveperson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.80.

