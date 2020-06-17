Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Oracle (ORCL), Kratos Defense (KTOS) and Splunk (SPLK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Oracle (ORCL), Kratos Defense (KTOS) and Splunk (SPLK).

Oracle (ORCL)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Oracle. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 78.1% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

Oracle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.10, implying a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 65.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kratos Defense is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.50.

Splunk (SPLK)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Splunk, with a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $184.15, close to its 52-week high of $192.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 68.0% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Splunk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $186.19.

