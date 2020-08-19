Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Ooma (OOMA), Opera (OPRA) and BIO-key International (BKYI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ooma (OOMA), Opera (OPRA) and BIO-key International (BKYI).

Ooma (OOMA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols reiterated a Buy rating on Ooma yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.90, close to its 52-week high of $19.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 41.9% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

Ooma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Opera (OPRA)

In a report released yesterday, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Opera, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 55.3% and a 55.3% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Opera with a $12.25 average price target, a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

BIO-key International (BKYI)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde maintained a Hold rating on BIO-key International on August 17. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.2% and a 68.0% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WiMi Hologram Cloud, Avid Technology, and Vuzix.

BIO-key International has an analyst consensus of Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.