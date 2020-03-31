Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Shopify (SHOP) and Adobe (ADBE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Shopify (SHOP) and Adobe (ADBE).

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.93.

Vinh has an average return of 19.6% when recommending NXP Semiconductors.

According to TipRanks.com, Vinh is ranked #376 out of 6216 analysts.

NXP Semiconductors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.07, a 58.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Shopify (SHOP)

In a report released today, Michael Olson from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Shopify, with a price target of $332.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $430.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Olson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and Glu Mobile.

Shopify has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $527.37, implying a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

Adobe (ADBE)

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Buy rating on Adobe today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $318.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 73.0% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Coupa Software, and Veeva Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adobe with a $342.41 average price target, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $366.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ADBE: