Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Nvidia (NVDA), Avalara (AVLR) and Alteryx (AYX)

Jason Carr- October 6, 2020, 7:15 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Nvidia (NVDA), Avalara (AVLR) and Alteryx (AYX).

Nvidia (NVDA)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $545.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 56.6% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $567.68 average price target, implying a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $610.00 price target.

Avalara (AVLR)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Avalara. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $133.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 76.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, and Upland Software.

Avalara has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.80, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $159.00 price target.

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Alteryx. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 60.0% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, ServiceNow, and MobileIron.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $159.78.

