Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Nvidia (NVDA) and Fortive (FTV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Nvidia (NVDA) and Fortive (FTV).

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released today, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $575.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $552.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $533.32, representing a -1.1% downside. In a report issued on August 17, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $540.00 price target.

Fortive (FTV)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham reiterated a Hold rating on Fortive today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.59, close to its 52-week high of $80.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 63.1% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

Fortive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.38.

