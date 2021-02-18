Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Nova Measuring (NVMI) and Faro Technologies (FARO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Nova Measuring (NVMI) and Faro Technologies (FARO).

Nova Measuring (NVMI)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Nova Measuring, with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.55, close to its 52-week high of $85.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.8% and a 80.4% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Nova Measuring has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.33, representing a -3.2% downside. In a report issued on February 9, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Faro Technologies (FARO)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Faro Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 68.9% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and TTM Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Faro Technologies.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.