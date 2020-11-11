Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: NortonLifeLock (NLOK) and Twitter (TWTR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NortonLifeLock (NLOK) and Twitter (TWTR).

NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on NortonLifeLock, with a price target of $25.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 67.1% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NortonLifeLock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.08.

Twitter (TWTR)

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Twitter, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 68.6% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class C, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Twitter with a $46.63 average price target, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

