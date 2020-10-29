Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Nokia (NOK), Cognex (CGNX) and Marvell (MRVL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Nokia (NOK), Cognex (CGNX) and Marvell (MRVL).

Nokia (NOK)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to Nokia. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 55.7% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nokia with a $5.19 average price target.

Cognex (CGNX)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale reiterated a Buy rating on Cognex today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.66, close to its 52-week high of $71.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 71.1% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Caci International, Roper Technologies, and Trimble Navigation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cognex with a $64.80 average price target, representing a -8.5% downside. In a report issued on October 15, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Marvell (MRVL)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso assigned a Hold rating to Marvell today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 57.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, SiTime Corporation, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marvell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.05.

