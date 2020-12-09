Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Nokia (NOK) and Covetrus (CVET)
Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nokia (NOK) and Covetrus (CVET).
Nokia (NOK)
In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Nokia. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.19.
According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Nokia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.47.
Covetrus (CVET)
In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Covetrus. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.23, close to its 52-week high of $30.13.
According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 75.0% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Covetrus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.33.
