Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: nLIGHT (LASR), Benefitfocus (BNFT) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on nLIGHT (LASR), Benefitfocus (BNFT) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI).

nLIGHT (LASR)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale reiterated a Buy rating on nLIGHT today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 72.4% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and Roper Technologies.

nLIGHT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.75, representing a 15.5% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Benefitfocus today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 75.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, and Manhattan Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Benefitfocus with a $12.00 average price target.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Applied Optoelectronics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.9% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Applied Optoelectronics with a $12.57 average price target, which is a 54.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Northland Securities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.