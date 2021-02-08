Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Nice-Systems (NICE), Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Match Group (MTCH)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nice-Systems (NICE), Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Match Group (MTCH).

Nice-Systems (NICE)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating on Nice-Systems on February 5 and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $277.75, close to its 52-week high of $288.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 77.1% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Acacia Communications, and CommScope Holding.

Nice-Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $293.20, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $330.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report issued on February 4, Michael Del Grosso from Compass Point maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $280.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Grosso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.4% and a 83.9% success rate. Grosso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $293.62, representing a 6.0% upside. In a report issued on January 20, BTIG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $300.00 price target.

Match Group (MTCH)

In a report issued on February 5, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Match Group, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.9% and a 83.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, LiveRamp Holdings, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Match Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $163.82, which is a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

