Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Nice-Systems (NICE), Nuance Communications (NUAN) and Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nice-Systems (NICE), Nuance Communications (NUAN) and Axon Enterprise (AAXN).

Nice-Systems (NICE)

In a report released today, Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Nice-Systems, with a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $221.20, close to its 52-week high of $228.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 49.2% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, New Relic, and PagerDuty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nice-Systems with a $231.50 average price target, a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $204.00 price target.

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.28, close to its 52-week high of $30.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Change Healthcare.

Nuance Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50, which is a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Axon Enterprise, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 84.7% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, DXC Technology Company, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axon Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.00, implying a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

