Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: NetApp (NTAP), Box (BOX) and Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on NetApp (NTAP), Box (BOX) and Motorola Solutions (MSI).

NetApp (NTAP)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on NetApp. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 58.8% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NetApp with a $47.75 average price target, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Box (BOX)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Box, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.6% and a 77.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Upland Software, and MiX Telematics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Box is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.17, a 31.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Buy rating on Motorola Solutions today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $153.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 38.7% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Netgear, SYNNEX, and Avnet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Motorola Solutions with a $163.60 average price target.

