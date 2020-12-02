Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: NetApp (NTAP), Box (BOX) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on NetApp (NTAP), Box (BOX) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

NetApp (NTAP)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi reiterated a Buy rating on NetApp today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 60.8% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

NetApp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.93, implying an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cross Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $63.00 price target.

Box (BOX)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Box today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.54.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 78.4% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Box has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 53.2% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.56, which is a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

