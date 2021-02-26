Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: MTBC (MTBC), Liveperson (LPSN) and Arista Networks (ANET)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MTBC (MTBC), Liveperson (LPSN) and Arista Networks (ANET).

MTBC (MTBC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 46.4% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Voyager Digital (Canada), and Resonant.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MTBC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.67, implying a 61.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Liveperson (LPSN)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Liveperson today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.17.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.1% and a 78.8% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liveperson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.80, implying a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $79.00 price target.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $280.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 73.6% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Arista Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $350.24, a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ANET: