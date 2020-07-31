Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Brooks Automation (BRKS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Brooks Automation (BRKS).

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments today and set a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.56, close to its 52-week high of $129.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 68.5% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MKS Instruments with a $146.29 average price target, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Rosenblatt Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Brooks Automation. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.31, close to its 52-week high of $50.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 76.8% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brooks Automation with a $47.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.