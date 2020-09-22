Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Micron (MU), AT&T (T) and Nvidia (NVDA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Micron (MU), AT&T (T) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Micron (MU)

In a report released yesterday, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna maintained a Buy rating on Micron, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 44.9% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $63.38 average price target, representing a 28.6% upside. In a report issued on September 14, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

AT&T (T)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Mitchelson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on AT&T. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 62.7% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AT&T with a $33.40 average price target, which is a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $496.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $559.28, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $700.00 price target.

