Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Mercadolibre (MELI), Q2 Holdings (QTWO) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Mercadolibre (MELI), Q2 Holdings (QTWO) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL).

Mercadolibre (MELI)

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1530.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Leaf Group, Farfetch, and TrueCar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercadolibre with a $1905.88 average price target, implying a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1850.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet maintained a Hold rating on Q2 Holdings yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.51.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 54.3% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sprout Social, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Q2 Holdings with a $148.42 average price target.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Paypal Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $247.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 63.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $317.41.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on PYPL: