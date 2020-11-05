Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Mercadolibre (MELI), Ping Identity Holding (PING) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Mercadolibre (MELI), Ping Identity Holding (PING) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN).

Mercadolibre (MELI)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Mercadolibre today and set a price target of $1400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1315.69, close to its 52-week high of $1378.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 71.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Mercadolibre has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1393.92.

Ping Identity Holding (PING)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 69.9% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ping Identity Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.15, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

NeoPhotonics received a Buy rating and a $9.00 price target from Needham analyst Alex Henderson today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 56.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoPhotonics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.86, a 33.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

