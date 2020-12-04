Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Marvell (MRVL) and Zuora (ZUO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Marvell (MRVL) and Zuora (ZUO).

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Marvell, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.52, close to its 52-week high of $45.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 77.1% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marvell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.29, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on November 30, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Zuora (ZUO)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Hold rating to Zuora today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 73.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The the analyst consensus on Zuora is currently a Hold rating.

