Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Marchex (MCHX), Slack Technologies (WORK) and AT&T (T)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Marchex (MCHX), Slack Technologies (WORK) and AT&T (T).

Marchex (MCHX)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Marchex today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 55.5% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Fathom Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marchex with a $3.75 average price target.

Slack Technologies (WORK)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Slack Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.79.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 78.1% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Alphabet Class A, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Slack Technologies with a $32.27 average price target.

AT&T (T)

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar initiated coverage with a Buy rating on AT&T on October 2. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, Charter Communications, and Shaw Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AT&T with a $32.22 average price target, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

