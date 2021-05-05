Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Manhattan Associates (MANH) and Lyft (LYFT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Manhattan Associates (MANH) and Lyft (LYFT).

Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating on Manhattan Associates today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $134.94, close to its 52-week high of $146.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.9% and a 77.6% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Pinterest.

Manhattan Associates has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.50, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Lyft. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.19.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 73.5% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyft with a $71.29 average price target, a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Nomura also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

